Sanjay Dutt Shares Pic With Family, Says He Misses Them

Actor Sanjay Dutt is missing his wife Maanayata and children Shahraan and Iqra, who are in Dubai. Sanjay took to social media to share a throwback picture, highlighting the importance of family in the caption.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sanjay said, “I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!”

The actor’s family had flown to Dubai before the imposition of the first phase of coronavirus lockdown on March 25. As a result of the lockdown, flight services, both domestic and international, were suspended. However, as the government started easing the restrictions, it allowed resumption of domestic flights. On the other hand, international flights are yet to begin regular operations.

Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, the Khalnayak actor said that "In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything."

He has been in touch with his family using virtual means. He said times like these teach people about the fragility of life and value of moments spent with their loved ones.

“We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted," Sanjay added.

The Lage Raho Munna Bhai star has been constantly interacting with his followers on social media by sharing videos, through which he urges them to stay indoors and do workout at home.

