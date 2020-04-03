Sanjay Dutt Shares #QuarantineWorkout Video, Varun Dhawan Bets it will Go Viral

Sanjay Dutt has been fitness icon for years and a favourite action hero for many Bollywood movie enthusiasts. He



might not be going to the gym these days but he is ensuring that he stays fit even if he is locked up in his home due to coronavirus.

"Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," the actor tweeted on Thursday along with an inspiring video.

Sporting black workout wear, the 60-year-old is seen walking and jogging in an outdoor space in his home. The actor's video got a lot of love from wife Maanayata, daughter Trishla and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Varun commented, "This video will go viral boss."

Sanjay Dutt has been a true fitness freak. He has given celebs like Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan fitness lessons.

His workout video comes just a few days after his video on the importance of staying indoors.

"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus," he had captioned the video.

Last month, he had made another video to thank those who are helping people.

"My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts & would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19," he had posted.

Like him, many celebrities are posting videos and photos about how they are spending their self-isolation time.