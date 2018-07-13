English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's Sister Namrata Didn't Connect With Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala; Explains why
Looks like Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala's performances in Sanju didn't strike right chord with Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata.
Ever since Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has been released, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala have been receiving much appreciation for their portrayals of the troubled actor's parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, respectively. But looks like the duo's performances didn't strike right chord with Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata as she doesn't seem to be very impress with their on-screen depictions of her late parents.
Speaking to SpotBoyE, Namrata said, "I can't see anyone portraying my father. He was special. I didn't connect, but I'm not the audience. I'm Sunil Dutt's daughter."
About Manisha Koirala, Namrata said she was okay too but added, "Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis' daughter, it's difficult to make judgments."
Sanju boasts of an enviable cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, apart from Ranbir, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film has opened in 4000 plus screens in India, second highest this year, after Salman's Race 3.
