Sanjay Dutt Spends Quality Time with Family, Video Goes Viral on Internet

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently defeated lung cancer, has been spending some quality time with his wife Maanayata Dutt and twins Iqra and Shahraan. The actor is vacationing in Dubai. A video of him, where he can be seen having some fun time with his family, has been surfaced on the internet.

The actor can also be seen clicking some pictures with his little munchkins in a lift, while the video is being shot by Maanayata. In the video, Dutt is sporting in a black tee paired with blue jeans and black sunglasses, while Maanayata looks gorgeous in a pink floral dress. All four of them are wearing a face mask too.

The actor seems to spend most of his time with his family and his social media handle is proof of it. Dutt recently took to his Instagram handle to share a family picture from his Diwali celebrations. In the picture, while Maanayata and kids can be seen twinning in a yellow outfit, Sanju can be seen donning a black kurta pyjama. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Nothing is better than celebrating with family. Wishing you all a very prosperous and safe Diwali & Happy New Year.”

Meanwhile, the teaser of his upcoming film Torbaaz along with Nargis Fakhri has already been dropped on the internet. The film will release on December 11 on Netflix India. The actor has also shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote, “Torbaaz - Official Trailer..It’s when good people do nothing that the bad guys win! #Torbaaz, premiering 11 December, only on @netflix_in.”

The actor has some more interesting projects in his kitty including KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Prithviraj and Shamshera. KGF: Chapter 2 will mark Dutt’s debut in the Kannada film industry. He will portray the role of the protagonist, Adheera. The film stars Yash in the lead role.