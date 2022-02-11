Sanjay Dutt Steals Hearts in Maanayata's Anniversary Post by Giving Her Foot Massage, Watch Video

February 11 marks 14 years of togetherness for Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt. The couple has been through ups and downs and has come out as a perfect example of what they call having each other’s back in good and bad times. Maanayata stood like a rock when Sanjay was going through a dark phase. Sanjay Dutt was jailed for the illegal possession of arms and ammunition. On the other hand, Sanjay never leaves a chance to shower his wife with all the love. Going through a roller coaster journey, Sanjay and Maanayata have completed another blissful year of their marriage. Maanayata made an adorable post on Instagram to wish her husband on their 14th marriage anniversary and it is all about unconditional love.

Maanayata shared a clip in which Sanjay was giving her a foot massage. Dressed in a white coloured kurta pyjama, he was seen making sure that his lady love feels relaxed. Posting the video, Maanayata wrote, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy anniversary, Sanjay Dutt.” While people loved Maanayata’s sweet anniversary wish, it was Sanjay who left his fans smitten for dishing out major husband goals.

“Banda chahe Sanjay Dutt ho..Pair to biwi k dabaane padte hain.. (Even if you are Sanjay Dutt, you have to bow down to your wife),” a fan wrote in the comment section. Another commented, “Kya baat hai har aadmi aisa ho (Every man should be like him).” “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” a third comment read on the Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZ1A5ShJd7J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After two years of courtship, Sanjay and Maanayata had tied the knot at Goa’s Taj Exotica on February 7, 2008, according to Hindu rituals in a private wedding ceremony. Later, in October 2010, the couple was blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Despite the hurdles that came in their lives, the couple continues to grow strong.

