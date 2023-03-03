Sanjay Dutt to Play Prabhas' Grandfather in Maruthi's Next?

Sanjay Dutt, a well-known name in the Bollywood industry, is slowly gaining popularity in the South. As per reports, the actor is in talks for a new south Indian film alongside superstar Prabhas. Dutt is one of the top choices for south Indian film directors, after his powerful portrayal of Adheera in the film KGF: Chapter 2. He had been praised for the role by both audiences and critics. Now, reports say that Sanjay Dutt is all set to star with Prabhas in a film helmed by Maruthi and he will play the lead character’s grandfather in the upcoming project. Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas are supposed to shoot together towards the end of March.

Despite the fact that production on the movie began in October 2022, the producers have not yet made an official announcement regarding the film. Reports suggest, three schedules of the shoot have been completed. Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan have been cast to play the leads in this untitled film. The cinematography is being handled by the talented Karthik Palani, who previously worked on actor Thalapathy Vijay’s film Vaarasudu. In addition, there are rumours that Sanjay Dutt will portray the antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Thalapathy 67, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Sanjay Dutt’s antagonistic characters have been some of his most memorable performances, be it playing the role of Ballu in Subhash Ghai’s Khalnayak or Kancha Cheena in Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath. The role of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 was a breakthrough for Sanjay Dutt to rise to fame in the south.

Previously, in an interview with The Indian Express, the actor revealed that he was unexpectedly contacted by the KGF’s producers to portray the lead antagonist in the sequel. Dutt had said this film was “the first-ever offer that came from the South." According to him, this is because “there is no segmentation today as the whole industry is one big family, which is a good thing for Indian cinema. We now represent the Indian film industry."

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Samshera. He essays the role of Daroga Shudh Singh, a cold-blooded man who is nasty, threatening, and brutal.

