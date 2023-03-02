Sanjay Dutt To Play Ravi Kishan's Brother in Hera Pheri 3? Here's All We Know About The Plot And Cast

The makers of the long-awaited comedy franchise are finally getting ready for Hera Pheri 3. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprising their characters, the makers have gotten a new addition to the cast. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt will play a key role in the film. The actor will essay the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother, who is a gangster. Ravi Kishan, on the other hand, played the role of Gangster Chhote, who was Tiwari’s Henchman.

In the movie Phir Hera Pheri, Raju, Shyam, and Baburao deceive a number of characters, including Ravi Kishan. Sanjay will reportedly appear in a comic capacity to represent the bizarre plot involving Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena. Sharat played the role of Tiwari in the much-acclaimed film.

The report further revealed Hera Pheri 3's opening. The plot of Phir Hera Pheri ends on a cliffhanger where Raju is about to throw the weapons into the river with his phone ringing in his mouth. And as per reports, Hera Pheri 3 will open with the closing scene of the same plot. The story for the upcoming film will then take a turn, transporting the three characters to an international world of guns and mafia.

The story of Hera Pheri 3 was reportedly written by the late writer Neeraj Vora, who was a key contributor to the Hera Pheri franchises. His plot has been updated to reflect the current situation.

Previously, it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan was set to join the cast. However, it was revealed that the actor was no longer a part of the project. Paresh later revealed in an interview that Kartik and Akshay were supposed to co-star in the film. Revealing to Mid-Day, the actor said, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.” Meanwhile, Paresh revealed that the team has shot a teaser and that filming will begin in a few months.

With Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao left audiences in splits. They are also among the most famous characters in Indian cinema, and in the past 17 years, Hera Pheri has gained cult status with viewers. Fans are ecstatic to see this magical comedy-drama return to theatres.

