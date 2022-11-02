Sanjay Dutt To Produce Horror Comedy The Virgin Tree Starring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy; Deets Inside

Actor Sanjay Dutt added a new feather to his hat when he set up his production company – Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, a year ago. Along with feature films, it also aims to bankroll other forms of content. And now, along with producer Deepak Mukut’s production house, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Dutt is all set to produce his first film.

The duo will be seen jointly producing The Virgin Tree, a sci-fi horror-comedy film. It stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Aasif Khan. It will also mark the launch vehicle for content creator, Beyounick. The Virgin Tree is directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev and written by Vanuksh Arora and Sachdev. The film went on floors recently.

Talking about it, Dutt says, “I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine.”

With his production house, Dutt intends to offer a platform for new talents and help them showcase their craft. “I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead,” he adds.

Sharing his excitement about collaborating with Dutt, Mukut remarks, “Sanjay Dutt is cinema legacy. In him, I have found someone who aligns with me on my own creative vision. The Virgin Tree is a movie that I truly believe has all the elements of being an out and out entertainer. It’s rib tickling humour coupled with chills is such a perfect script.”

The producer continues, “My association with Mr Dutt makes this an even more special experience. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the film we have envisioned. It’s a cracker of a story that ensures the audience has a great time at the movies.”

Sachdev says that it is ‘a dream opportunity’ for him and elaborates, “I am so grateful to Sanjay sir for putting his faith in me and to Deepak Mukut sir for backing my vision. The shoot of your first film is something everyone remembers with great fondness. I have a wonderful cast and I am going to be eternally grateful for the warmth, love and opportunity that’s come my way.”

