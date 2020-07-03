Sanjay Dutt to Sunny Deol: Saroj Khan Came To The Rescue Of These Non-dancers In Bollywood

Bollywood’s noted choreographer and a three-time National Award winner Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 on July 3.

Saroj Khan, who kept Bollywood on its toes, choreographed several iconic dance numbers including Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola, Choli Ke Peeche and Yeh Ishq Haye in her four-decade long career.

Additionally, from teaching moves to Sanjay Dutt for Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar to demonstrating steps to Sunny Deol for Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai in ChaalBaaz, Saroj Khan came to the rescue of a lot of non-dancer actors in Bollywood.

Here’s a list of a few of them:

1. Suniel Shetty: The actor posted a condolence message, calling Saroj Khan a "true Guru." And why not, as she taught a non-dancer like him.

2. Sanjay Dutt: With a tall figurine and strong body, nobody ever imagined that Sanjay Dutt could dance. But not only did Saroj Khan make him groove but also gave him his most memorable dance number in Tamma Tamma, which is fresh in our memories even after years.

3. Sunny Deol: While younger brother Bobby Deol might be decent at dancing, Sunny did not pick up dance as one of his skills in the cinema. However, it was Saroj Khan who came to Sunny's rescue in the movies like Chaalbaaz and Angrakshak, and taught him several memorable moves.

4. Ajay Devgn: Ajay may be perfect with his acting and action skills, but the actor was barely able to dance during early days in his career. Saroj Khan had brought the best out of him by choreographing him in films like Ishq and Dilwale.

