Sanjay Dutt Urges Paparazzi to Wear Mask Amid Covid-19 Spread as He Jets Off to Dubai

Sanjay Dutt recently revealed on social media that he is ailing from an undisclosed medical emergency and will be taking it slow on the work front. During the previous weeks, the Bollywood star was spotted at dubbing studios and work places for one if his upcoming movies Shamshera, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Now, he jetted off to Dubai for a small vacation with his family and was snapped as he left for the airport in his car from his house.

What caught our attention was that Sanjay urged paparazzi photographers, who were clicking him at his residence, to wear breathing masks for their own safety. Amid the coronavirus spread, face masks are mandatory to keep oneself and those around them away from harm and Sanjay emphasises on the need to be alert and responsible amid the pandemic with his plea to photographers.

Take a look.

Here are more visuals of Sanjay at his residence in Mumbai.

It is reported that Sanjay has gone to Dubai with Maanayata for a small vacation. Sanjay's kids Shahraan and Iqra are in Dubai and Sanjay will be reuniting with them after announcing his medical treatment in August. Meanwhile, it is also said that Sanjay is not going to Dubai for treatment and will only be spending time with his family there before coming back to India to resume work on KGF: Chapter 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India..

Sanjay is reported to have a 5-year US visa too but his decision to go abroad for treatment will only come once coronavirus pandemic slows down.