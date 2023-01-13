Sanjay Dutt Was 'All Alone' When He Discovered About His Cancer, Says 'If I'm Supposed to Die...'

Sanjay Dutt has truly fought against every odds to reach the highest of pedestals in the Indian film industry. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 while he was shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, has revealed recently that he did not have a single family member by his side when the news about his ailment was disclosed to him.

Sanjay Dutt recalled that he was rushed to the hospital after having trouble breathing and while he was alone, a guy had come up to him to inform him about his cancer diagnosis. The Munnabhai actor stated as quoted by ETimes, “I had a back ache and was treated with a hot water bottle and pain-killers until one day I couldn’t breathe. I was taken to the hospital but the thing was that the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me ‘you have cancer’.”

Quite averse to the idea of taking chemotherapy, Sanjay Dutt who was shooting for KGF 2 during his cancer treatment further shared that he was ready to die without any treatment considering how he has seen his family members struggle with cancer in their lives. He explained, “My wife was in Dubai, so Priya (sister Priya Dutt) came to me. My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer, my wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that, I don’t want to take chemotherapy. If I’m supposed to die, I will just die but I don’t want any treatment."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the period action drama Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The film, directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, was released in July. Unfortunately, it fell flat at the box office. Earlier in 2022, he starred in KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Raveena Tandon. And, the project was a huge hit. Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy The Virgin Tree. The film also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari. The actor will also feature alongside veteran actors like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty in Vivek Chauhan’s action-entertainment film Baap.

