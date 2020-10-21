Sanjay Dutt has announced that he is healthy now and has come out "victorious" from his battle with cancer. The actor, who recently revealed that he was battling cancer, has shared the happy news on Twitter by issuing a statement. Dutt tweeted, "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you."

"The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family," Dutt said in a statement.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."

Sanjay Dutt, who took a break from work because of health-related issues, recently visited a salon for a haircut. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a video of Sanjay Dutt, which went viral on social media. In the video, the actor talked about being diagnosed with cancer for the first time and revealed that he was all set to be back at work. "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," the actor said in the video.

Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a break from work because of his health issues in August. A few days after that, he told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," while leaving for the hospital. After his announcement, the Panipat actor was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he was said to be going for treatment.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.