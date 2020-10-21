Sanjay Dutt, Who Was Battling Cancer, Confirms He Comes Out 'Victorious' from the Battle, Issues Statement

Sanjay Dutt has announced that he is healthy now and has come out "victorious" from his illness battle. The actor, who was reported to be battling lung cancer, has shared the happy news on Twitter by issuing a statement. Dutt tweeted, "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you."

"The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family," Dutt said in a statement.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings

that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."