Sanjay Dutt Will Complete KGF 2 Shoot Once His Treatment is Over: Film's Executive Producer

Sanjay Dutt will be on a short break from work to seek medical treatment. The 61-year-old actor was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer after being hospitalised over the last weekend.

Sanjay has a slew of important projects that are due for shoot and production. One of the films that will be forced to stall owing to his health woes is Sanjay’s upcoming South venture, KGF: Chapter 2.

The executive producer of the film, Karthik Gowda, recently spoke to The Times of India to update his scheme of things now that the film is in jeopardy.

Karthik said, "Dutt will return after 3 months, once his treatment is over, to complete my film. I spoke to Dutt two days back." Karthik revealed that Sanjay has three days’ worth of shoot work remaining which are “extension scenes” in the film.

KGF 2 makers unveiled Sanjay’s first look poster from the highly-anticipated period-action on his 61st birthday on July 29.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻 A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel of 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel. Kannada actor Yash will reprise his character Rocky and will engage in a deadly face-off with Sanjay’s character Adheera over gold mines. Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag will reprise their roles from the prequel. Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon will also join the cast to play an important role.

Sanjay’s line of films includes Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The first look posters and the official trailer have already been unveiled. Sanjay will also be seen in the upcoming war action-adventure Shamshera to work on. He will be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the film directed by Karan Malhotra. Sanjay also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India headlined by Ajay Devgn and Akshay starrer historical drama, Prithviraj.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/exclusive-sanjay-dutts-lung-cancer-hell-return-after-3-months-and-complete-my-film-says-kgf-2-producer-karthik/articleshow/77509565.cms