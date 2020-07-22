Sanjay Dutt Wishes Maanayata On Her Birthday With An Endearing Post

Sanjay Dutt sends the sweetest virtual birthday wish for his wife on her birthday. He makes the day special for Maanayata, who is away from him in Dubai with their children, Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay shared a montage of precious memories with his better-half along with a heartfelt note.

He posted the adorable video titled ‘Happy Birthday Mom’ with the caption, “Happy Birthday Mom. For those of you who don’t know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life & making it so beautiful. You are amazing & I love you so much! I wish I was there with you & the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me.”

Recently, Sanjay, staying away from his family, admitted that he missed his family during the lockdown as he was stuck alone. He wrote, “I miss them so muchTo everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!”

The actor, who was last seen in Panipat, has a series of films lined up including Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. He also has upcoming war action-adventure Shamshera to work on.

He will be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the film directed by Karan Malhotra. The film was shelved due to the coronavirus lockdown but makers are planning to resume the shoot in August. Sanjay will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and K.G.F: Chapter 2.