Sanjay Dutt Wishes Maanyata on Birthday With Emotional Post: 'You're the Backbone of Our Family'

Sanjay Dutt has shared a heartfelt post for his wife Maanyata on her birthday. The post features a lovely collage of the couple’s multiple photos as the song, ‘Tere Bina mai kya, kuch bhi nahi’ plays in the background. He also wrote a heartfelt caption to go with the video which read, “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday, Mom!❤️ @maanayata"

Filled with Gratitude for the love and wishes people have showered towards her on her special day, Maanyata, too, took to her social media and thanked everyone as she shared, “With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances our lives in so many positive ways… #celebratinglife #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

The actress also shared pictures of herself with her kids where the family can be seen celebrating. Maanyata could be seen cutting cakes and hugging her children and the room was wonderfully decorated for her birthday.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has multiple projects in his kitty including ‘Toolsidas Junior’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘KGF Chapter 2’.

