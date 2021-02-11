Sanjay Dutt Wishes Wife Maanayata on 13th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Message

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt have successfully completed 13 years of happy marriage. The 61-year-old actor marked their wedding anniversary by sharing a special post on social media. He extended his wishes on the occasion with a sweet message for his wife. Sanjay picked a romantic picture which shows the happily married duo twinning in black colour.

The photo which seems to have been taken at their residence shows Sanjay smiling admiringly at his wife. The actor is dressed in an all black kurta set, while Maanyata looks stunning in a saree paired with chunky golden earrings. The actor shared the date of their wedding and expressed gratitude towards Maanayata for her constant support. In the caption, Sanjay mentioned what changed for him during the course of 13 years of their marriage. He explained that it is his love that has changed, he loved his wife before but even more now.

Meanwhile, Maanayata also took to her social media handle to mark their 13th anniversary and shared an epic wedding throwback. Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt also wished the couple and showered love in the comments section.

2020 was indeed a tough year for Sanjay and his family. After his sudden diagnosis with lung cancer last year, Sanjay managed to triumph in his treatment. He was successful in battling cancer and shared the happy news with the world on the occasion of his younger twin childrens’ birthday. Not to mention, Maanayata constantly stood by her husband like a rock and helped him overcome the disease like a warrior.

On the work front, Sanjay completed filming for KGF: Chapter 2 last year. His kitty is filled with some coveted projects including Shamshera and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Sanjay recently wrapped the shooting of period drama Prithviraj in a quick five-day schedule.