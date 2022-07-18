CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#PresidentialPolls#MonsoonSession#WeatherUpdates
Home » News » Movies » Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Flaunts Stretch Marks in Social Media Post, Talks About Body Positivity
1-MIN READ

Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Flaunts Stretch Marks in Social Media Post, Talks About Body Positivity

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2022, 21:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Trishala Dutt talks about stretch marks and body positivity

Trishala Dutt talks about stretch marks and body positivity

Trishala Dutt, who is a practicing physiotherapist based in the United States expressed that her stretch marks were her battle wounds that she wears proudly.

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt in her recent Instagram Post can be seen flaunting her stretch marks. To go with the picture, she also penned a powerful note about body positivity and embracing changes. The star kid who is a practicing physiotherapist based in the United States expressed that her stretch marks were her battle wounds that she wears proudly.

Her note read, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously, that my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars. It’s also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength & capacity to fulfill certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of “fullness”, happiness. Instead, it was destroying me. – I’m glad I healed from that. They’re not ideal, they’re not what I wanted, but they’re what I got. And they’re my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear them proudly.”

Her followers were quick to empathize with Trishala. Many of them left thoughtful comments including her stepmother Maanayata who dropped a fire and heart emoji. While someone wrote, “Onwards and upwards”, another follower commented, “You are a gift from heaven.”

For the unversed, Trishala is the daughter of late actress Richa Sharma, Sanjay Dutt’s first wife who passed away in December 1996 due to a brain tumor. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the USA. The doting daughter often shares pictures of her mother on her social media handle.

Last year, she dropped a candid picture of her mother on her 57th birth anniversary. Trishala Dutt had captioned the post, “Happy birthday mommy #riparadise”. She also posted two stickers, a ‘miss you’ and a teddy bear holding a birthday cake with a lit candle. In another post, Trishala had shared a picture of her mother holding her in arms when she was a baby. Her caption read, “Mom & I #1988 #ripmommy”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 18, 2022, 21:02 IST
last updated:July 18, 2022, 21:02 IST