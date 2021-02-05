Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Opens Up on Her Toxic Relationship: He Treated Me Like Trash

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt recently engaged in an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her followers on Instagram where she spilled the beans on her personal life. Trishala, who is psychotherapist and stays in the US, also spoke about her toxic relationship.

When a follower asked Trishala if she had ever made mistakes, she opened up about a toxic relationship she had been in a few years back. “Long story short he treated me like trash. Obviously. And every day, I thought ‘he's just having a bad day’, ‘Well, he's going through a lot so it's okay’, ‘maybe tomorrow will be better’. And it never got better. It got worse,” Trishala shared.

When Trishala was an eight-year-old kid, she lost her mother Richa Sharma to a brain tumour. She suffered another loss when in 2019, her boyfriend passed away. Despite facing two deeply personal losses, Trishala has said that she values her traumatic experiences the most in her life.

Trishala said that trauma can become a ‘powerful force for positive change.’ She added that the growth of a person after trauma is transformative. Speaking about her life, Trishala said that trauma made her find the path she would have not found otherwise. The 33-year-old psychotherapist further said that for her, the suffering can change into a search for the meaning of life, given the right environment and mindset.