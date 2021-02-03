Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Says She has Learned to Make Friends with Her Loss

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s daughter is based in New York City, and works as a psychotherapist. When she was an eight-year-old kid, Trishala lost her mother Richa Sharma to a brain tumour. She suffered another loss when in 2019, her boyfriend passed away. Despite facing two deeply personal losses, Trishala has said that she values her traumatic experiences the most in her life. Trishala was answering an ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Instagram when a user asked her this question. In her response, Trishala said that most people want to avoid the worst things in life such as loss, accidents, illness or violence but she stated a fact that only few of us might go through life unscathed.

Trishala said that trauma can become a ‘powerful force for positive change.’ The psychotherapist said that the growth of a person after trauma is transformative. Speaking about her life, Trishala said that trauma made her find the path she would have not found otherwise. The 33-year-old psychotherapist further said that for her, the suffering can change into a search for the meaning of life, given the right environment and mindset.

She concluded her inspirational post by saying that she has “learned to make friends” with loss and trauma instead of running away from them. Trishala added that the goal is to manage the pain and not eliminate it because it will always be there.

In July 2020, on the first death anniversary of her boyfriend, Trishala had shared a heartfelt post sharing with everyone how she had gone through grief work to help her deal with this loss. Speaking about her loss, Trishala said that losing her mother at the age of eight and working through that did not prepare her for this loss.

Trishala’s father Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August. Fortunately, in October 2020, he announced recovery from the disease.

Trishala is the eldest child of Sanjay. The actor married Maanayata Dutt in 2008 and has two children with her, namely Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt.