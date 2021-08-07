Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Shares Rare Pic of Her Late Mother

Sanjay Dutt's older daughterTrishala Dutt has shared a never-seen-before picture of her mother Richa Sharma on the occasion of her birth anniversary.The black and white snap features Richa Sharma's enchanting smile and expressive eyes. Sharing the image, Trishala wrote, “Happy birthday mommy, RIP paradise.” She even added a sticker that read, “miss you.” Sanjay tied the nuptial knot with Richa Sharma in the year 1987 in New York, US.Unfortunately, within two years of marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Trishala is currently living with her maternal grandparents in New York. She is a Psychotherapist by profession.

Trishala and Sanjay share a lovable bond like any other father-daughter duo. She keeps sharing their adorable moments on social media on various occasions.

The 33-year old misses having her mother around and it is evident from her Insta timeline. On various occasions, Trishala drops adorable memories with her mother. However, she has kept her Instagram account private.

Sanjay is now happily married to Manyata Dutt. Two years into wedlock, the couple on October 21, 2010, welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra Dutt. Sanjay and Manyata have gone through a lot of ups and downs, but it just made their bond even stronger. Even during the time when Sanjay was in the prison, Manyata handled all his work and family.

Sanjay will next be seen in KGF 2. The actor will portray the character of Adheera, an antagonist in the film. Kannada superstar Yash and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon are also part of the project. Next in line for Sanjay is Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

