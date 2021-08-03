Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Slays Social Media in a Monokini, See Pic

Daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Trishala Dutt is sending off fashionable summer vibes from her Instagram handle as she spent some time on the beach. The 33-year-old was seen in a black swimwear as she posed along the seashore from the Maui region of Hawaii. With her hair pulled back in a bun, Trishala sent her greetings to her followers with the caption that read, “Aloha.”

Based in New York City, Trishala is a practicing psychotherapist who is also interested in fashion as her recent Instagram post showed. Trishala had featured in one of the Instagram posts by US-based celebrity hairstylist Francisco Pinto in 2019 where she channeled her glamorous personality as she walked on the streets of Manhattan, in New York. Dressed in a yellow, one shoulder gown with thigh-high slit, Trishala completed her look with a copper-shade handbag and wavy hairstyle. Captioning the post, Pinto described Trishala’s look and wrote, “She is a queen. Her soul is royalty.”

Trishala recently welcomed her father Sanjay to Los Angeles, California, in the US with a grand gesture as her social media handle showed. The actor who turned 62 last week, received a warm welcome from his eldest daughter in the US as she floated a banner that read, "Happy birthday, Papa Dukes. Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you.” The video of the airplane with the floating banner was posted by Trishala on her Instagram story.

The star kid also shared several pictures of Sanjay on her Instagram stories to wish him on his special day. In one of the pictures shared on social media, Trishala was seen giving her father a kiss on the cheek as she wished him a happy birthday.

Sanjay was seen beaming as he spent his birthday at a seaside house with his eldest daughter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here