News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala is All Hearts for Maanayata's Ganesh Chaturthi Pic

Trishala Dutt reacted to Maanayata's Ganesh Chaturthi pic by showering love on the latter.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
Image of Trishala Dutt, Maanayata Dutt, courtesy of Instagram
There are reports doing rounds that all is not well between Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Trishala, who stays away from her father. However, Trishala seems to be warming up to the family as she posted a comment on Maanayata's picture, which the latter posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the image, Maanayata looked elegant in a sky blue saree, as she posed besides lord Ganesha's idol. Captioning the post on her Instagram profile, Maanayata wrote, "May the blessings of Shri Ganesha be with you and your family forever... may your lives be filled with love peace and happiness 🙏 #ganeshchaturthi #love #grace #positivity #dutts #festivalglam #prassthanam #beautifullife #thankyougod."

See pic here:

Reacting to Maanayata's pic, Trishala took to the comments section and posted several heart-shaped emojis.

See Trishala's reaction to her step-mother's picture here:

screenshot

Fact of the matter being, Trishala and Maanayata have been bonding over Insta posts of late. The latter can be seen posting loving comments and praising the former for her pictures on the app. Recently, Maanayata had reacted to an image of Trishala by writing "Beauty" in the comments feed.

Check out Trishala's pic here:

View this post on Instagram

mua @mua_mar hair @experience.fp

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

Trishala was born to Sanjay and his now late, first wife Richa Sharma. After Richa's death, Trishala moved abroad and was reportedly brought up by her grandparents from mother's side.

Maanayata also shared another image celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. She posed besides another idol of Lord Ganesha and wrote, "And the celebrations continue.....#ganeshchaturthi #day2 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #prassthanam #shadesofblue #beautifullife #thankyougod."

