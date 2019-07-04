Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Demise of Boyfriend with Emotional Post

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter, Trishala Dutt, has stayed away from limelight for quite some time. The daughter of Sanjay with his first wife Richa Sharma, Trishala was brought up in New York by her maternal grandparents.

The star kid introduced the Instagram world to her love life in April, when she shared a post eating pasta and wine, with the caption, “dating an Italian boy means lots of pasta and lots of wine.”

The post created a lot of buzz, confirming the news of the beauty dating an Italian guy.

While the relationship might have been going all well, Trishala has been left heartbroken after her beau recently passed away. Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Sanjay Dutt wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia.”

In the post, which she shared with a picture of her and the boyfriend, Trishala also mentioned that his 1986 born lover passed away on July 2. She ended the post writing the quote, “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow.”

The star kid has now changed her account setting to private.