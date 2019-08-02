Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Another Photo with Late Boyfriend, Says 'I Miss You'
Trishala Dutta, who spoke about her boyfriend's death in a heartfelt post on Instagram in early July, has posted another picture of the two of them together to express how much she misses him.
Image: Instagram
Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, took to Instagram to share another picture of her late boyfriend, along with a heartfelt caption. About a month ago, Trishala had announced that the death of her boyfriend had left her heartbroken. The new photo posted by Trishala seems to have been clicked in a much happier time.
In the picture, Trishala's Italian boyfriend can be seen sitting on her lap, wearing a white vest and jeans, while she is seen wearing a black dress. Trishala captioned the picture, "I love you. I miss you."
On July 4 this year, Trishala had announced her boyfriend's death with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."
View this post on Instagram
My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ ——————- #RIP October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow”
Last weekend, Trishala attended a wedding ceremony of one of her closest friends. In the post, the 30-year-old mentioned how much she has been missing her late boyfriend.
View this post on Instagram
It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You
Read: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 of a brain tumour. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US and is currently based there.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 Lakh, Over 150 Bookings Received
- Foodies Alert: Here is How Zomato Infinity Dining Gets You Access to The Entire Menu
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The OnePlus 7 is in The Line of Fire
- Ronaldo Has Had a Greater Career Than Messi: Virat Kohli