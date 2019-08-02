Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Another Photo with Late Boyfriend, Says 'I Miss You'

Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, took to Instagram to share another picture of her late boyfriend, along with a heartfelt caption. About a month ago, Trishala had announced that the death of her boyfriend had left her heartbroken. The new photo posted by Trishala seems to have been clicked in a much happier time.

In the picture, Trishala's Italian boyfriend can be seen sitting on her lap, wearing a white vest and jeans, while she is seen wearing a black dress. Trishala captioned the picture, "I love you. I miss you."

On July 4 this year, Trishala had announced her boyfriend's death with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

Last weekend, Trishala attended a wedding ceremony of one of her closest friends. In the post, the 30-year-old mentioned how much she has been missing her late boyfriend.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 of a brain tumour. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US and is currently based there.

