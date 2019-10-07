Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, chose to stay away from limelight for a long time. However, she made headlines when she announced that the death of her boyfriend had left her heartbroken.

The star kid who lost her boyfriend on June 2, remembered the bereaved on his birthday in an emotional Instagram post on Monday. She posted a picture of the two together in which Trishala can be seen sharing a hug with her Italian boyfriend as he kisses her cheek. Captioning the picture she wrote, "not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you. Happy Birthday. Rest In Paradise. I love you. Love, Bella Mia (sic)."

The actual period that the two were together is unknown, however, when the man passed away in June, Trishala had penned a note for him, thanking him for everything adding that he would live on in her memories.

Announcing her boyfriend's death on Instagram, she wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

For the unversed, Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 of a brain tumour. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US and is currently based there.

