Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts New Picture with Late Boyfriend

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt on Friday, took to Instagram to share another picture of her late boyfriend. Trishala, who lost her boyfriend on July 2 had recently announced that his death had left her heartbroken. Since then, the star kid has been sharing pictures with him remembering the time they had spent together.

In the picture, Trishala and Italian boyfriend can be seen having a good time together as they happily pose for a selfie. She posted a similar picture earlier this month. While it is unclear when the photo was clicked, the two pictures appear to be taken on the same day. In the pictures, her boyfriend can be seen wearing a white vest and jeans, while she is seen wearing a black dress.

On July 4 this year, Trishala had announced her boyfriend's death with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 of a brain tumour. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US and is currently based there.

