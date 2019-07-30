Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding

Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala, who lost her boyfriend on June 2, remembered the bereaved in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. The actual period that the two were together is unknown, however, when the man passed away last month, Trishala had penned a note for him, thanking him for everything adding that he would live on in her memories.

Trishala had attended the wedding ceremony of one of her friends during the weekend and shared her feelings about the same in another post she shared on the photo-video sharing app. Listing her image from one of the wedding ceremonies, Trishala wrote, "It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful."

She added, "These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You."

