Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Rubbishes Rumours of Rift with Her Father Again

Wherever there is a celebrity, there is a rumour involved, multiple usually. Despite several claims, it seems that one particular rumour never dies down when it comes to Trishala Dutt and father Sanjay Dutt. The two have been known for having ups and downs in their relationship but have been enjoying a positive bond for a while now.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Trishala was asked to confirm if the rumours about a rift between her father and her were true or not. She denied the rumors, stating, "Please do not believe everything that is written in tabloids. I don't know where or who that came from but no, it's not true." This is not the first time she has denied these rumours.

Trishala has also been seen celebrating with her father on many occasions including Christmas, Father's Day and even the actor's birthday. Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma. Sharma was diagnosed with brain tumour and soon passed away. Following this, Trishala began to live with her maternal grandparents who live in the US.

Recently, Trishala was also in the news as she was mourning the sudden passing away of her boyfriend in July. She had posted pictures of him and expressed her sorrow. Although she has been notably recovering from the loss, she continues to share pictures of him expressing how much she misses him.

