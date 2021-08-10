Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Sets Internet On Fire With Bikini Photos

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala keeps the internet abuzz by often sharing her photos and videos. While Trishala has kept her distance from Bollywood being a star kid her fan following is no less than any star. She has earned a good fan following because of her bold and stylish look. Recently she posted pictures from her vacation in Hawaii on social media.

Trishala is currently enjoying her vacation in Hawaii and the photos that she is posting from there are making her fans go crazy. Although, the young girl always becomes the centre of attraction with her looks but this time she is looking stunning in her bold look.

In the pictures that she has posted on one hand she can be seen posing in the swimming pool at night and on the other hand she can be seen posing in a bikini in the middle of the jungle.

She seems to be having a lot of fun on her vacation. Trishala can be seen in a green bikini in the picture sitting on a rock in the middle of a jungle and looking extremely hot. In the caption of the picture, she wrote that she is taking her followers 66 years back in search of dinosaurs. From the pictures it looks like she is having a lot of fun in the jungle.

To keep her fans updated she has been sharing such moments on her Instagram account. Trishala is a psychotherapist and is Sanjay’s daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma. Richa died due to brain tumor and hence, Trishala was raised in the United States by her maternal grandparents.

Recently she wished her father on his birthday by posting a lot of pictures on her Instagram stories with a number of wishes for her father Sanjay who turned 62 this year.

