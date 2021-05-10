Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Shares Mother's Day Wish for Maanayata Dutt

Apart from wishing their birth mothers on Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities also took a moment to appreciate those women in their lives who might not have been their birth mother but were their nurtures and caregivers. Recently, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt wished Dutt’s present wife Maanayata through a video shared on social media. In the boomerang video posted on her Instagram account, she and Maanayata can be seen pouting and having a fun time.

She also wished her late birth mother, Richa Sharma on the occasion of mother’s day. She shared a picture of her on her Instagram stories and dropped a heart emoji with it. She wrote ‘Mom’ as the caption.

She also shared a couple of more pictures with her family members including her paternal aunts, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt and her grandmother.

For the unversed, Trishala’s mother Richa passed away in 1996 when Trishala was at an early age. She lives in the United States with her maternal grandparents.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be soon seen in KGF Chapter 2 along with South actor Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj among others.

