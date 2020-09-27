Sanjay Dutt's Dubai Vacay Pics Go Viral Amid Health Concerns, Fans Say 'Baba Looking Frail'

Sanjay Dutt recently announced on social media that he battling health concerns and will be off work for sometime.

Meanwhile, he jetted off to Dubai earlier in this month to be with his kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Now, Sanjay's vacation pictures abroad are going viral on social media as the actor battles health concerns. While the nature of Sanjay's ailment remains unconfirmed, his wife Maanayata Dutt wrote a powerful message on social media as she shared a picture with her hubby recently. In the image, Sanjay and Maanayata are snapped outdoors.

Sharing the picture, Maanayata wrote, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life (sic)."

Here are pictures of Sanjay with his entire family.

Meanwhile, fans could not help but point out that Sanjay is looking 'frail' in his latest images as he battles health concerns. One social media user wrote in comments section, "He has started to look extremely frail! Hope he feels better soon!" Another one asked Maanayata about Sanjay's health as they wrote, "Mam sir ka treatment kaisa chal raha hai (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is said to be resuming shoot on KGF: Chapter 2, where he plays the antagonist Adheera, once he returns from his Dubai trip. His last release was Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 and his upcoming movie is Bhuj: The Pride of India.