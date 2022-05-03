Sanjay Dutt’s Emotional Note on Mom Nargis’ Death Anniversary: ‘Miss You Today and Every Day’

Today marks the 41st death anniversary of legendary actress Nargis Dutt. The iconic star bid adieu to the world on May 3, 1981, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. Naris Dutt is known for her memorable performances in Mother India, Awara, and Shree 420 to name a few. To mark her death anniversary, today, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and penned down an emotional note as he remembered his mother. He also shared a couple of throwback pictures of his mom Nargis Dutt.

The Munnabhai MBBS actor posted a collage of her beautiful pictures. Alongside the pictures, Dutt wrote, “Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!”

Soon after the post was shared on social media, scores of fans took to the comments section to empathise with Sanjay, and dropped heart emoticons as they loved the emotional tribute by the actor.

One of the fans wrote, “Don’t worry Sanjay sir u are a fighter and the way you fought with troubles of your life is worth praising👊."

Earlier in the day, Nargis’ daughter Priya Dutt also shared a long note on Instagram. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Her presence in my life and through my work is everywhere. Ma passed away on this day in 1981, I was 14 years old but she never left my side. I have missed her physical presence but as you grow older you realise there is more than just the physical and learn to connect with the soul. Her soul is in my life and in the work I am able to do through The Nargis Dutt foundation, I am living their (mom and Dad) dreams and loving every moment of it. 41 years since mom left and The Nargis Dutt Foundation was Born…… Her memories and her work will carry on Everywhere. #love."

Nargis died just three days before the release of Dutt’s debut movie, Rocky. As a mark of respect for Nargis, a chair was left vacant between Sunil Dutt and Sanjay at the premiere of Rocky on May 7, 1981.

Meanwhile, on his work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently basking in the success of his last film, KGF: Chapter 2 where he essayed the role of Adhere. The movie starred Yash in the lead role and also featured actors like Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon in key roles.Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj.

