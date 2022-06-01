Sanjay Dutt's Emotional Note on Mother Nargis’ Birth Anniversary: ‘You Were The Best I Could Ever Ask For’

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media on Wednesday and remembered his late mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt on the occasion of her birth anniversary. The actor also posted a throwback picture that refreshed fond memories of his late mom.

The KGF Chapter 2 actor took to Instagram and posted a priceless photo with his mom. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma ❤️.”



Soon after the picture was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to pour tributes on the late actress.

Sanjay’s daughter Trishala too commented writing, “Love you dad ❤️.”

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt too took to Instagram and remembered her late mom. Priya said Nargis Dutt lived fully “in her short life of 52 years.” She noted in the captions, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human being. In her short life of 52 years she lived fully loved completely and laughed whole heartedly she touched so many lives with her goodness and pure heart. Love you forever and ever Mom and miss you dearly.”

Earlier last month, Sanjay marked the 41st death anniversary of Nargis Dutt by posting a couple of throwback pictures of the late actress on social media.

The iconic star bid adieu to the world on May 3, 1981, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. Naris Dutt is known for her memorable performances in Mother India, Awara, and Shree 420 to name a few.

Nargis died just three days before the release of Dutt’s debut movie, Rocky. As a mark of respect for Nargis, a chair was left vacant between Sunil Dutt and Sanjay at the premiere of Rocky on May 7, 1981.

Meanwhile, on his work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently basking in the success of his last film, KGF: Chapter 2 where he essayed the role of Adhere. The movie starred Yash in the lead role and also featured actors like Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj.

