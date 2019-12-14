Sanjay Dutt’s First Look as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 to Be Unveiled on This Day
The shooting of 'KGF: Chapter 2' began in March this year while some part of the sequel was already filmed during 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role in the movie.
Image: Sanjay Dutt(R)
Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to announce the release date of the first look of his upcoming Kannada action thriller KGF Chapter 2. The actor will be essaying the role of Adheera in the film, who is the antagonist. Taking to Twitter, Dutt said that the first look will be unveiled on December 21 at 5:45 pm. The actor further said that it was a "wonderful experience" for him to be a part of the "KGF franchise".
The journey of Adheera begins... #KGFChapter2 first look out on 21st Dec. It's been a wonderful experience being a part of the KGF franchise!@TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @Prashanth_neel @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/XFu0aj81TX— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 14, 2019
In the prequel, KGF Chapter 1, Adheera's identity was never revealed.
Directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur KGF: Chapter 2 or the second film of Kolar Gold Fields franchise will also star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. KGF Chapter 2 is likely to be released in July 2020 however, the makers of the film have not confirmed the date yet.
The shooting of KGF Chapter 2 began in March this year while some part of the sequel was already filmed during KGF: Chapter 1.
KGF Chapter 1 was released in 2018 and it soon became a hit. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and starred Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash.
