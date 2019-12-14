Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 to Be Unveiled on This Day

The shooting of 'KGF: Chapter 2' began in March this year while some part of the sequel was already filmed during 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sanjay Dutt’s First Look as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 to Be Unveiled on This Day
Image: Sanjay Dutt(R)

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to announce the release date of the first look of his upcoming Kannada action thriller KGF Chapter 2. The actor will be essaying the role of Adheera in the film, who is the antagonist. Taking to Twitter, Dutt said that the first look will be unveiled on December 21 at 5:45 pm. The actor further said that it was a "wonderful experience" for him to be a part of the "KGF franchise".

In the prequel, KGF Chapter 1, Adheera's identity was never revealed.

Directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur KGF: Chapter 2 or the second film of Kolar Gold Fields franchise will also star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. KGF Chapter 2 is likely to be released in July 2020 however, the makers of the film have not confirmed the date yet.

The shooting of KGF Chapter 2 began in March this year while some part of the sequel was already filmed during KGF: Chapter 1.

KGF Chapter 1 was released in 2018 and it soon became a hit. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and starred Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram