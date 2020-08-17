Sanjay Dutt's Friend Paresh Ghelani on His Medical Treatment: You Will Win This

Sanjay Dutt recently announced on social media that he will taking a short break from work to undergo medical treatment. Dutt never revealed his ailment but it is being widely reported that he has been diagnosed with cancer. An official confirmation in the regard from the actor's team or his family remains to come forth.

Many from the film industry expressed their sorrow about Dutt's health. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor even visited the Panipat actor at his residence a few day after he announced his 'short break' from work on social media.

Now, Dutt's close friend Paresh Ghelani has also lent support to him in this difficult time. Ghelani and Dutt have been close for years. If you have seen 2018 blockbuster hit Sanju, based on Dutt's life, Ghelani aka Kamli's role was portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

Extending his best wishes to Dutt for his treatment, Ghelani wrote on Instagram, "Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka (sic)."

In his post, Ghelani mentioned, "We know the braveheart you are. You will win this. She hai tu sher (You are a tiger)."

Meanwhile, Dutt also visited the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with his sister Priya on Saturday.

Dutt's next release is Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2, premiering on OTT on August 28.