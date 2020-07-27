Sanjay Dutt's Look as Adheera from KGF Chapter 2 Out on This Day

After the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018, director Prashanth Neel is returning with a sequel that is currently in the works. The Yash starrer will see Sanjay Dutt portray the role of a baddie and his character name has been revealed to be Adheera. Now, KGF 2 director has shared that the official character poster of Sanjay as Adheera will be unveiled on Wednesday.

Earlier, when asked about his character Adheera in KGF: Chapter Two, Sanjay said, "Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for."

In KGF's first chapter, Adheera's identity is never revealed, but we get to know that he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mines for his nephew, only to honour the dying wish of his elder brother, Suryavardhan.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Yash promised the second chapter of KGF will be "bigger" and "better".

"When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had inhibitions, and restricted ourselves in some way. With this kind of success in our side, we are going all out with the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without reservations. We've reserved the best for chapter two," Yash had said.

Are you excited to see Sanjay and Yash clash on the big screen?