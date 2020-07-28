Sanjay Dutt's Look from KGF 2 to be Out Soon, Erica Fernandes Reveals Challenges of Shooting from Home

Director Prashanth Neel is returning with a sequel to KGF that is currently in the works. The Yash starrer will see Sanjay Dutt portray the role of a baddie and his character name has been revealed to be Adheera. Now, the KGF 2 director has shared that the official character poster of Sanjay as Adheera will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The leading ladies of popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif have been shooting from home. Mentioning the challenges that she is facing while shooting from her residence, Eria said, "My only challenge has been not having my co-star in front and having to imagine how the other person will react."

Post the release of Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi shared a new behind-the-scenes pic with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. The still from the shoots of film's romantic track Taare Gin sees Sushant resting his head on Sanjana's shoulder.

Malaika Arora went back on the sets of India's Best Dancer after 4 months of lockdown. The reality show judge shared a behind the scenes video to show all the extra safety precautions being taken on set in the post Covid-19 era.

In response to the labels and allegations by Kangana Ranaut's team on Twitter, Taapsee in an interview had said she does not consider herself an A-lister and does not know how she can become one. Now, responding to Taapsee's statement, Kangana's team has shared tips on how to become an A-lister.

