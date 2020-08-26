Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz Producer Rahul Mittra Gives Health Update: Results of Certain Tests Yet To Come

Rahul Mittra, Sanjay Dutt's close friend and the producer of his film Torbaaz, slammed rumours that the actor is gravely ill. Sanjay had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this month.

Talking to Times of India, Rahul slammed rumours of him being critically ill. He said, “This is utter rubbish. Sanju is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai and results of certain tests have yet to come. He’s a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner -I don’t have an iota of doubt on this and this reaction is just not based on emotion but facts too. Please stop speculating, and if still you have to do something, just wish good for him."

Sanjay had earlier Tweeted, saying that he will be taking a short medical break before resuming work.

Also, his wife Maanyata Dutt had issued a statement refuting reports that Sanjay would fly to the United States for treatment. “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress,” the statement read.

On the work front, the actor has Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2 lined up for release.