Sanjay Gupta Calls Nepotism Debate 'Nonsense,' Says Sushant Was Offered Many Films

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently shared his views on the raging debate on nepotism that started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker said that the actor was a star and receiving many films till the time of his death.

Talking to Times of India, Sanjay said that the insider versus outsider debate has been made too much of an issue. He said that the industry welcomed him without any family connections. He said that the debate is "nonsense" and there have hardly been instances where a group of people have ganged up on actor and boycotted them.

Talking about Sushant, Sanjay said, “Right up to his death, may God bless his soul, he was getting film offers but he was not doing it and that was his choice. It was not that he was shunned. He was a star. Sushant Singh Rajput was not someone who was climbing the ladder, he could sell films on his name. He was a bankable star but what has happened is truly disgusting. Leave the boy and his family alone.”

He also said that his death has been turned into a media spectacle. Everyone who is speaking up is doing so to profit their point of view and not due to their love for Sushant.

Sanjay Gupta's next release in Mumbai Saga, a gangster multi-starrer featuring John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

