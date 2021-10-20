Director Sanjay Gupta on Aryan Khan Case: 'Suspicious Arrest, No Drugs Found on Him'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has once again lent his support to Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drug bust case. After calling Aryan’s arrest “unfair," Gupta has once again questioned the authorities for keeping the 23-year-old star kid in jail for 18 days.

Gupta tweeted, “Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don’t people responsible for this have kids of their own? How do you do this to someone else’s child?" (sic) The filmmaker was reacting to a report about the star son being lodged in Arthur Road jail and his bail petitions being denied previously.

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Bollywood Says Case Against Shah Rukh’s Son ‘Witch-hunt’; Court to Pronounce Verdict in Some Time

Earlier, Gupta tweeted that Shah Rukh had always been there for everyone in his own way. “Shah Rukh Khan has always been there in his own way for everyone that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!” In a second tweet, he added, “I am a father. My son is 10yrs old. God forbid he has to pay the price for my beliefs. So not f****n fair!”

Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him.THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 10, 2021

Following Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been receiving an outpouring of support from the film industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.