Sanjay Gupta Shares Emraan Hashmi's New Look And Character Still From Mumbai Saga

Emraan Hashmi has played a variety of roles throughout his career in Bollywood. Among those roles, he has been often seen in the roles of either a gangster or a police officer.

It looks like Emraan Hashmi will be returning to his familiar role, but in a new avatar. He will be appearing next in Sanjay Gupta's action crime film Mumbai Saga. Gupta took to Twitter recently to share pictures of Emraan Hashmi's character from the film. In the pictures, Hashmi could be seen in a police officer's uniform.

In the tweet, the filmmaker revealed that the film's team had been nervously wondering if Emraan Hashmi could pull off the required style of the character. He also referred to one of the pictures as his favorite moment from the film.

Everyone on team MUMBAI SAGA was anxious about how @emraanhashmi would pull off the deadly cop’s look. Just look with what style he has pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/BdB2FuYLoB — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

#MUMBAISAGA One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face. pic.twitter.com/9C1qqNVSLj — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the 80s and 90s of Mumbai. It follows the story of how the city was changed over those years with mills being shut down and converted to malls and other high rise buildings.

The film's cast apart from Emraan Hashmi includes John Abraham, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggrawal, Suniel Shetty, and Rohit Roy among others. Mumbai Saga is slated to hit theaters on June 19.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.