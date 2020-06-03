Sanjay Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years of Raja Starring Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood film Raja starring Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit clocks 25 years of release. Sanjay took to his social media account to celebrate his film’s silver jubilee. He reshared Madhuri’s post on Instagram.

The post has a still from the popular dance number in the film titled, Akhiyaan milaoon kabhi. The shot shows a young debonair Sanjay dressed in all-black and a charming Madhuri in a printed top and jacket paired with black bottoms.

On Tuesday, the Dhak Dhak girl, in a nostalgic moment, expressed her humble gratitude to the cast and crew.

Madhuri captioned the post, "Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja Party popper It brings back so many memories! Thank you @Indra_kumar_9 for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside #SanjayKapoor. My humble gratitude to the team for making this film a success & to you all for your constant love over the years".

Raja was a romantic-drama released in 1995 and became the biggest hit of the year after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol). Directed by Indra Kumar, Raja ran a Golden Jubilee of 50 Weeks at the box office.

On the big screen, Sanjay was last seen in Sonam Kapoor starrer, The Zoya Factor. Apart from that, he featured in a short film Sleeping Partner alongside Divya Dutta. It was released on February 19 on an OTT platform.

Next, Sanjay will be seen in a television series, titled Fashion Street.

