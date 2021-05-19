Sanjay Kapoor on Daughter Shanaya's Bollywood Debut, Says 'Better She Learns from Her Own Mistakes'

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Mahdeep Kapoor, will make her Bollywood debut under Dharma Production. She will start filming her debut project in July.

She has shared details of the same on Instagram. She shared a video and wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned."

Recently, Sanjay told Spotboye, “She is been wanting to be an actress for a very, very long time. This line is such that you learn with your own experience, having said that, she knows I am gonna be right behind her. Honestly, I feel every individual should grow on their own and it’s better that, she learns from her own mistakes and experience. This way she will enjoy her journey much more rather than I hold her hand for everything."

Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She also began her Bollywood journey as an assistant director for the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars her cousin Janhvi in the lead role. In the recent Netflix show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, featuring her mother, Maheep, along with Seema Khan, Nilam Kothari and Bhavana Panday, Shanaya featured in bits and pieces.

