Updated:February 26, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Sanjay Kapoor Remembers Sister-in-Law Sridevi With an Old Family Photo
A day after Sridevi's death anniversary, brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor remembered the actress by sharing a throwback family photo.
It's been just a year since Sridevi passed away, and actor Sanjay Kapoor remembered the legendary actress by sharing a throwback family photo. The photo featured Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita, Sanjay's wife Maheep, sister Reena and her husband Sandeep Marwah.

Sanjay shared the post with a heart emoticon on Monday, a day after Sridevi's death anniversary (February 24). She died at the age of 54 in Dubai last year due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub.
View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on



Sridevi was married to Boney Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi are their two daughters.

On Sanjay's post, the actress' niece Sonam Kapoor also posted a heart emoticon. Sonam is Anil and Sunita Kapoor's daughter. The happy picture appears to be taken years ago and the Kapoor siblings pose with their respective spouses in it.

On Sridevi's death anniversary, Janhvi shared an emotional post in memory of her mother and wrote, "My heart will always be heavy. But I'll always be smiling because it has you in it."

Maheep also shared a set of pictures to remember Sridevi and captioned them, "Will always remember the good times."

View this post on Instagram

Will always remember the good times ❤️

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on



Sanjay shared another throwback picture three days back, with a young Karisma Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.



Sridevi, in a career spanning five decades, featured in 300 films. 2017's Mom was her last film as a lead actress, for which she also won a National Award (posthumously).

