Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sanjay Kapoor Says Daughter Shanaya is Bollywood Ready

While there is no official announcement of Shanaya's debut yet, daddy Sanjay Kapoor says she is ready for Bollywood. She has worked as an AD for cousin Jahnvi Kapoor's upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic as an AD.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Kapoor Says Daughter Shanaya is Bollywood Ready
While there is no official announcement of Shanaya's debut yet, daddy Sanjay Kapoor says she is ready for Bollywood. She has worked as an AD for cousin Jahnvi Kapoor's upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic as an AD.

The year 2019 was an eventful one for Bollywood star kids as many made their debut on the silver screen. Sanjay Kapoor, last seen in The Zoya Factor, says that daughter Shanaya Kapoor too is 'ready for it.'

In a recent interview, Sanjay was asked if the debut was on the cards anytime soon. While nothing official has been out, Sanjay didn't discard the possibility entirely either. "Nothing is finalized yet. If the right project happens tomorrow, Shanaya is ready for it," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.

The 19-year-old was studying at Ecole Mondiale School and has a younger sibling Jahaan. She is the cousin of Bollywood biggies Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the list of other cousins includes Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. She recently served as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi’s Gunjan Saxena biopic, which is a Karan Johar production.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Ask if Sanjay plans to send his daughter to some international film school, his responded, "Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week. Being an AD teaches you to interact with everyone, from the spot boys to the producer, and learn to value people after becoming an actor."

View this post on Instagram

#firstshoot ❤️ @avigowariker , @subbu28 Stylist: Meagan Concessio @spacemuffin27

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Shanaya is often spotted with her BFF's Ananya Panday who recently made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and Suhana Khan, who is currently studying acting in NYU.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram