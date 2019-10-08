Sanjay Kapoor Says Daughter Shanaya is Bollywood Ready
While there is no official announcement of Shanaya's debut yet, daddy Sanjay Kapoor says she is ready for Bollywood. She has worked as an AD for cousin Jahnvi Kapoor's upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic as an AD.
The year 2019 was an eventful one for Bollywood star kids as many made their debut on the silver screen. Sanjay Kapoor, last seen in The Zoya Factor, says that daughter Shanaya Kapoor too is 'ready for it.'
In a recent interview, Sanjay was asked if the debut was on the cards anytime soon. While nothing official has been out, Sanjay didn't discard the possibility entirely either. "Nothing is finalized yet. If the right project happens tomorrow, Shanaya is ready for it," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.
The 19-year-old was studying at Ecole Mondiale School and has a younger sibling Jahaan. She is the cousin of Bollywood biggies Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the list of other cousins includes Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. She recently served as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi’s Gunjan Saxena biopic, which is a Karan Johar production.
Ask if Sanjay plans to send his daughter to some international film school, his responded, "Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week. Being an AD teaches you to interact with everyone, from the spot boys to the producer, and learn to value people after becoming an actor."
Shanaya is often spotted with her BFF's Ananya Panday who recently made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and Suhana Khan, who is currently studying acting in NYU.
