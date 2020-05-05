MOVIES

Sanjay Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Post on Completing 25 Years in Bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu (L)

Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu (L)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Tabu from the sets of his first Bollywood movie 'Prem'. He completes 25 years in the Hindi film industry today.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor on Tuesday revealed that he has completed 25 years in Bollywood. Sanjay made his debut opposite Tabu in 1995 film Prem.

Sharing glimpses from the romantic-drama, Sanjay wrote, "25 years of Prem , 5th May 1995 my debut film released been a fantastic journey with lots of ups and downs , and the best is yet to come , #boneykapoor #javedakhtar #satishkaushik #laxmikantpyarelal #babaazmi @tabutiful (sic)."

Sanjay’s friends from the industry including film producer Tanuj Garg and movie director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder have commented on the post.

Recalling the premiere of the film, Farah wrote, "I was there for the premiere n had lovvvvvvdd it (sic)!"

Tanuj, on the other hand, said, "I love the song maine jee liya mar liya @sanjaykapoor2500 (sic)."

Replying to Tanuj’s comment, the 54-year-old wrote, “The mahurat was done at the recording of that song at Mehboob studio (sic)."

Actor Mohit Marwah too has congratulated his uncle.

The film was directed by Satish Kaushik and had the lead couple Sanjay and Tabu play double roles. The actors who also played an important part in the movie included, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri, Deepak Tijori Saeed Jaffrey, and Dalip Tahil.

Sanjay has also featured in films such as Raja, Sirf Tum, Auzaar, Mohabbat among others.

He was last seen in Sonam Kapoor and Dulqer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor.

