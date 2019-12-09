Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sanjay Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture on His 21st Wedding Anniversary with Maheep

The old photo shows a young Sanjay and Maheep, parents of Shanaya Kapoor, looking incredibly happy at their wedding.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor is celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with wife Maheep Kapoor. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 cricket drama The Zoya Factor, has shared a throwback picture from his wedding day on Instagram.

The old photo shows a young Sanjay and Maheep look incredibly happy at their wedding. The gorgeous couple is proud parents to Shanaya Kapoor, 20, and Jahaan Kapoor, 14.

Many Bollywood celebrities poured their love and best wishes to the happy couple. Actress Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy to both of you love and happiness always." Chunky Pandey added, "Happy happy Anniversary my dearest @maheepkapoor and @sanjaykapoor2500." Malaika Arora also wished her 'darlings' a very "Happy anniversary".

Check out the adorable picture below:

View this post on Instagram

21 years ❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Yesteryear actresses Neelam Kothari and Bhagyashree also send their warm wishes to the couple.

Recently, Sanjay and Maheep's daughter Shanaya made her debut with her cavalier at Le Bal des Débutantes or the Paris Ball and 'proud' father Sanjay shared some glimpses from the event. Not just that, Sanjay also attended the event and even danced with his daughter. While Shanaya picked a red gown for the evening, Sanjay wore a black tuxedo. He captioned the video as, "Waltz with my daughter for the opening of le bal , a privilege , Still Smiling."

