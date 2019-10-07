Bollywood stars descended on the red carpet of Elle Beauty Awards 2019 and among them was young starlet Aanaya Panday, who was even awarded the Rising Star of the Year award at the ceremony. And while the actress had her moment in limelight, Ananya seems to have attracted unwanted attraction regarding her costume at the awards night.

Ananya wore a black-coloured, ruffled dress to the event. Prior to her appearance on the red carpet, Ananya seemed to enjoy her costume so much so that she even posted several pics and videos of her outfit from the night on her social media handles. While she attracted praise from all quarters, for looking ravishing yet chic, one particular comment on the dress by her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's father Sanjay Kapoor miffed a lot of netizens.

Sanjay took to the comments section of Ananya's feed on Instagram and wrote about her Elle Beauty Awards 2019 outfit, "The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday.”

While Ananya took Sanjay's comment in good spirits and responded with several emojis, fans seemed pretty upset with Sanjay's response and took to the comments section to troll him. One user wrote, "That's extremely insensitive to say to a very young girl," and another one called his comments "disturbing."

Check out some of the reactions to Sanjay's comments on Ananya's dress here:

On the work front, Ananya has Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar releasing in December 2019. She is also busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's Khaali Peeli, co-featuring Ishaan Khatter.

On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor recently received an award at the House of Commons, Parliament of the United Kingdom, for being the Most Inspiring Indian Bollywood Actor.

