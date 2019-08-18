Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora on New 'Saturday Blues' Instagram Post

Malaika Arora’s blue photo isn’t blue enough for Sanjay Kapoor. Check it out here.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Sanjay Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora on New 'Saturday Blues' Instagram Post
Image: Instagram/Malaika Arora
Taking a lesson or two from his nephew Arjun Kapoor, now Sanjay Kapoor has trolled Malaika Arora for her latest Instagram picture.

Malaika took the photo-video sharing app on Saturday to share a picture of herself dressed in blue denim jacket, distressed jeans and a white t-shirt. Looks like the image was clicked while the diva was en route Bali.

Among the many people who commented on Malaika’s photo was Sanjay, who wrote, “The sea in Bali is not so blue."

Malaika also re-shared another photo from the same day with Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. Aishwarya had originally shared the picture with the caption, “To great ventures ahead ... #divayogalovely Saturday morning with beautiful people!!!!! .”

Malaika, who is currently dating Arjun, frequently hangs out with Sanjay and his wife Maheep Kapoor. Check out some of their pictures together:

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

View this post on Instagram

Family ❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

On Sunday, Malaika also shared a black-and-white picture of herself dressed in a night-suit and posing with her dog. Arjun was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, “The photographer got Skills gurl !!!.”

View this post on Instagram

Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy....../ ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

On the professional front, Malaika is currently judging Colors TV’s India's Got Talent and MTV’s India's Next Top Model. Sanjay, meanwhile, was last seen opposite Manisha Koirala in Netflix’s Lust Stories. He will next be seen in niece Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s forthcoming film The Zoya Factor.

